TCU football fans are getting excited for the team to take the Big 12 Championship

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – They're getting ready to serve up a lot of hamburgers and mozzarella sticks at Dutch's Burgers in Fort Worth this Saturday. That's because it's right across the street from TCU.

"We're going to have a watch party, we're going to be opening up early," said Kay Greenlee of Dutch's.

Every game day is big business there, but with the Horned Frogs heading to the Big 12 championship this Saturday, Greenlee says they're seeing more fans than ever.

"We have seen a surge of people coming in to watch the game, even our last game against Ohio State well exceeded my expectations," said Greenlee.

They're even bringing in extra staff to help handle the crowds on Saturday.

"I think so many people are excited about this game and by the phone calls that we've received it looks like its going to be a really busy day for us," said Greenlee.

Over at the TCU campus store, fans are buying anything they can get their hands on.

"Just a great energy in the store you can feel it on campus, the whole town we're getting online orders from all over the country," said Rawn Johnson, the store director at the TCU Campus Store. "We sell jerseys in four different colors and they are also flying off the shelves."