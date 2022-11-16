Tarrant County police chase ends in crash & rollover on I-30; 2 injured

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A chase by Tarrant County deputies has ended in a crash in Fort Worth.

The accident was reported on I-30 near University Drive.

A vehicle involved in a possible DWI chase crashed into another car and tore through a barrier on Nov. 16. Chopper 11

The suspect vehicle hit another vehicle, causing it to flip over, and tore through a barrier on the exit ramp from I-30 onto University Dr. The ramp has been closed while police investigate.

Two people sustained minor injuries.

A spokesman says deputies were chasing a DWI suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.