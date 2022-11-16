Tarrant County police chase ends in crash & rollover on I-30; 2 injured
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A chase by Tarrant County deputies has ended in a crash in Fort Worth.
The accident was reported on I-30 near University Drive.
The suspect vehicle hit another vehicle, causing it to flip over, and tore through a barrier on the exit ramp from I-30 onto University Dr. The ramp has been closed while police investigate.
Two people sustained minor injuries.
A spokesman says deputies were chasing a DWI suspect.
This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.