Suspected burglar kills Arlington father of 6 in driveway on Valentine's Day

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) - Arlington homicide detectives are investigating after finding a 36-year-old father of six fatally shot outside his home on Valentine's Day. The victim's wife is pregnant with the couple's seventh child, according to a neighbor.

Homicide detectives are investigating after two men fatally shot another man outside his home on Feb. 14, 2023. Mike Griffith/CBS 11 News

Officers found him shortly after 5 a.m. in the 1400 block of Prentice Street. He was lying with a gunshot wound inside an SUV. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"The victim was minding his own business, came home and someone started firing rounds at him," Arlington Police Department Sgt. Courtney White said. "We don't know motive to this heinous crime."

Based on their investigation, detectives said they believe two suspects were in the neighborhood attempting to break into parked vehicles when the victim drove up. It appears one of the suspects was in the victim's driveway at the time, trying to hide. As the victim pulled into his driveway, the suspect pulled a gun, firing multiple shots.

"No words were exchanged between the victim and shooter," said Sgt. White. "I do not know if the victim was targeted but witnesses did see suspects pulling on door handles."

Investigators said both suspects then ran from the neighborhood, heading east along Prentice Street. They're working to identify and find them.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the victim once next of kin is notified.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Det. Hall at (817) 459-5325. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477.