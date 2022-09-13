Watch CBS News
Structure fire in Fort Worth leaves two workers with facial burns

By CBS DFW Staff

/ CBS DFW

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A structure fire in Fort Worth has left two with facial burns.

The fire was reported around 5:30 p.m. Monday off I-35W in Fort Worth. 

Two workers on the scene were taken to Parkland Hospital with facial burns and are expected to be OK. 

A firefighter fell and busted open his chin, but he will also be OK. 

CBS DFW Staff
First published on September 12, 2022 / 7:31 PM

