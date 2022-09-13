Structure fire in Fort Worth leaves two workers with facial burns
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A structure fire in Fort Worth has left two with facial burns.
The fire was reported around 5:30 p.m. Monday off I-35W in Fort Worth.
Two workers on the scene were taken to Parkland Hospital with facial burns and are expected to be OK.
A firefighter fell and busted open his chin, but he will also be OK.
