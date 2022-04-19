Deal with stress by being mindful and just letting yourself 'be'

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - In the hustle and bustle of daily life, experts say you should take a second and just 'be.'

"Think about when you're driving and sometimes we're driving and we're just driving right where we're in autopilot mode," said Jeanette Dominguez, the lead mental health counselor at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas. "Mindfulness is being able to get out of autopilot mode and being into being mode. In the here and now."

Dominguez said practicing mindfulness doesn't have to require a lot of time, just a little focus. A good way to start is with your breathing.

"We tend to use a technique that's called a 4-7- 8," she said. "It's taking four deep breaths and holding it for seven seconds, and letting it go for eight seconds."

For a different exercise she suggested busting a raisin out of your snack pack. Focus on the raisin. What does it look like? What does it feel like? What does it taste like? It doesn't have to be a raisin... the point is to focus on something. It can be a cup of coffee. It can be the sights, sounds and smells sitting on your porch. Small moments that can have major impacts on your mental health.

Dominguez said the benefits of mindfulness include better focus, improved decision making and even better memory.

She also said It can be extremely beneficial for moms-to-be. Dominguez pointed to studies showing mindfulness can help with pregnancy related stress, depression and anxiety. When mom copes better, baby's health is also better. She said that means a lower risk of premature death and developmental issues.