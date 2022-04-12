Statewide peer network launched to help end officer suicides

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Caruth Police Institute at University of North Texas-Dallas has launched a program for law enforcement officials suffering from suicidal tendencies.

The Texas Law Enforcement Peer Network program aims to lower suicide statistics in Texas, which leads the nation in the number of law enforcement officers who have committed or attempted suicide.

The program is already up and running with ongoing training available to officers who want to become a peer. People like retired central Texas police officer Houston Johnson.

"I probably had cumulative trauma from years of seeing the things that you see," said Johnson. "So now, how do I take my experiences and just be someone who is a good listener someone who has access to resources that might be able to help them?"

Johnson is one of 30 current or former officers trained to be part of the new program.

Retired Irving Police Chief Jeff Spivey, who now serves as executive director of the Caruth Police Institute weighed in. He said the average officer experiences an average of 188 traumatic events during their career.

"We know that suicide tends to be the leading cause of death among police officers in the state of Texas the last three years, which has led the nation in the suicide rate among officers."

Spivey said the program is believed to be the first of its kind in the nation and will give only officers anonymous access to an app so they can talk to a peer about anything personal or professional that may be weighing on them.

The goal of the peer network is to reduce suicides among officers to zero by 2023.