SPCA of Texas re-opens select location for adoptions after distemper outbreak pause

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Starting July 14, the SPCA of Texas will re-open the Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas for adoptions after closing due to a distemper outbreak.

The center will open Thursday and resume normal adoption hours. Volunteering will also resume, but the shelter will not take in any animals.

The SPCA of Texas paused adoptions on June 8 due to a distemper outbreak, then extended the pause due to more positive distemper cases through this month. Distemper is a highly contagious and potentially fatal disease in dogs.

There are some dogs in other locations that tested positive for distemper and will remain closed. That includes: