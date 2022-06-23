'Begging for you guys to do something:' Sister of Uvalde shooting urges Texas lawmakers to act

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Emotions ran high at the Texas Capitol Thursday as Jazmin Cazares told a joint House committee she is still in shock her nine-year-old sister Jacklyn was gunned down inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

"She was one of the sweetest souls. This morning around 5:30 p.m., I sat on my sister's bed, and I cried, I cried, I cried. I shouldn't have to be here right now. I should be at home watching a movie with my sister."

Cazares urged lawmakers to improve perimeter fencing and security at elementary schools, and training for law enforcement, and pass red flag laws. "I'm here begging for you guys to do something."

Suzanna Hupp survived the Luby's Cafe mass shooting in Killeen in October 1991, but her parents were killed.

She said she left her gun in her car that day but would have used it if she had it with her.

Hupp is a former State Representative who opposes more gun restrictions. "I'm not a gun lover. I couldn't care less about that hunk of metal right there except that I want that chance that item that changes the odds in what is now a more and more frequent scenario."

Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes testified that there are 257 public schools in the city, and that if his department were to place an officer at every campus, it would cost an extra $66.3 million a year. "SRO's are an extremely valuable resource for schools. I do believe they need to stay. I do believe we need to enhance their numbers where we can."

He and other police chiefs also pushed for better training for law enforcement and information sharing between schools and police.

The President of the Texas Police Chiefs Association, Jimmy Perdue, also had a message for Uvalde residents and all Texans. "I need to issue an apology and say I'm sorry."

Without mentioning names, he criticized the on-scene commander, Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo, and other officers for not confronting the gunman right away.

Perdue, who also serves as the North Richland Hills Police Chief said, "The reality is they had rifles inside, they had shields inside, they had multiple agencies inside. What transpired in Uvalde was a commitment issue, not an equipment issue."

Arredondo has been placed on leave by the Uvalde CISD.

Under questioning from lawmakers, Chief Perdue said their association supports reasonable reforms such as raising the minimum age to buy an assault-style rifle to 21 and passing a state law banning straw gun purchases.

He also reminded lawmakers that if police officers take people into protective custody, the law already allows them to seize their firearms.