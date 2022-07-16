Shooting off Spur 408 in Dallas leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Two men exchanged gunfire early Saturday morning off of Spur 408 in Dallas, leaving one of them dead and the other injured.

Police said that on Saturday, July 16 at about 2:19 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call from the 4800 block of Spur 408 Service Road.

When they arrived, officers found two men with gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to a local hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue, where one of them died of his injuries. The other remains there in stable condition.

Detectives believe that the shooting began during a disturbance in which the now-deceased man pointed a gun at the other man and the two exchanged fire.

Police have not released the names of either man and are continuing to investigate.