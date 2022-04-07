Shooting off I-35 in Fort Worth leaves 1 dead

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - A man has died after he was shot on an I-35 access road in Fort Worth.

Fort Worth Police said that at about 6:53 p.m. on April 6, 2022, Central Division officers were dispatched to the intersection of the northbound service road of I-35, the South Freeway, and East Morphy in reference to a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found a male victim who had suffered a gunshot wound. The Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar also responded, and the victim was taken to JPS Hospital for treatment.

Ultimately, the victim did not survive his injuries. Homicide Unit detectives are investigating.

Officials have not said if there was a motive or what circumstances led to the shooting. No suspects have been named publicly at this time.

CBS 11 has reached out to Fort Worth Police for comment.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available