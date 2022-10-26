Border patrol agents rescue migrant abandoned in trunk of car in Rio Grande

EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Border patrol agents saved a migrant trapped in the trunk of car submerged in the Rio Grande after smugglers abandoned him, and swam to Mexico.

He was one of three migrants saved within a 72 hour period ending on Oct. 25.

That day, a Rio Grande City camera operator saw multiple people load into a Ford Fusion near the Rio Grande in Roma. The vehicle departed the area only to drive into the Rio Grande after encountering responding agents. That's when the driver and three passengers fled.

Agents apprehended one of them and rescued the man from inside the closed trunk. He wasn't injured.

The night before, Harlingen Border Patrol Station agents interdicted a group of 12 migrants near Los Indios, Texas. Upon encountering the group, the migrants dispersed in different directions. While searching the area, an agent and his K9 partner found a man lying face down and unresponsive.

Emergency Medical Service arrived and agents initiated chest compressions. As agents performed life saving measures, the man opened his eyes and gasped for air. The agents carried him through thick brush to an access road where an ambulance arrived, and a paramedic assessed the migrant. The man was transported to a hospital for further evaluation and treatment of a possible stroke.

Also on October 24, Kingsville Border Patrol Station agents received a report from a 911 call for medical assistance for her a child who was having seizures. Agents responded and found the child east of Highway 77, near Armstrong.

A Border Patrol emergency medical technician evaluated and stabilized the child until she was transported to a local hospital to receive further evaluation and possible treatment.

"I am very proud of our RGV Sector workforce who works tirelessly to safeguard the U.S. against all threats, while at the same time always ready to respond to emergency situations. Great job team!" – Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Gloria Chavez.