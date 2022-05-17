Repo man shot, seriously injured while repossessing car

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A repo man was seriously injured after someone shot him while he attempted to repossess a vehicle at an Arlington apartment complex.

It happened in the 2600 block of Alexis Ave on May 16.

Officers found him with a gunshot wound in the parking lot just after noon on May 16. The man, who police said is in his 50s, was was transported to an area hospital.

According to witnesses, the shooter got into a car and left the scene.

Police have yet to arrest anyone in connection to the shooting.