Power restored at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, flights delayed

AUSTIN, Texas — An early morning power outage Wednesday at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport caused flight delays that continued even after electricity was restored.

Airline ticket counter operations are back up and running! Thank you for your patience and please continue to check in directly with your airline regarding your flight. pic.twitter.com/1lVc3LMAEA — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) (@AUStinAirport) September 7, 2022

The airport reported it lost power shortly before 5 a.m., and soon after said flights were stopped. The lights were back on by 8 a.m., but airport officials told passengers that flights were delayed.

The airport shut down roadways leading to the airport, which led to traffic backups on a nearby freeway. Austin police asked people to stay in their vehicles until the roadways reopened.

Transportation Security Administration checkpoints were open shortly after 8 a.m., but flight delays continued.