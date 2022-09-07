Power restored at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, flights delayed
AUSTIN, Texas — An early morning power outage Wednesday at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport caused flight delays that continued even after electricity was restored.
The airport reported it lost power shortly before 5 a.m., and soon after said flights were stopped. The lights were back on by 8 a.m., but airport officials told passengers that flights were delayed.
The airport shut down roadways leading to the airport, which led to traffic backups on a nearby freeway. Austin police asked people to stay in their vehicles until the roadways reopened.
Transportation Security Administration checkpoints were open shortly after 8 a.m., but flight delays continued.
