Police respond to shooting at Whataburger in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people are critically injured after a shooting at the Whataburger located on the corner of West Berry Street and McCart Avenue in Fort Worth.

The shooting happened after 4 p.m. Friday. Footage from Chopper 11 shows a heavy police presence on the scene.

The location of the shooting is near Paschal High School – which Fort Worth ISD said occurred after the school's dismissal. However, the school was immediately placed on lockdown for remaining students and staff.

We are aware of a shooting that occurred at the Whataburger near Paschal HS today after dismissal. The school was immediately placed on lockdown for any remaining students and staff. Fort Worth ISD is collaborating with the Fort Worth Police Department as they investigate. — Fort Worth Independent School District (@FortWorthISD) January 20, 2023

Police have not provided details on the cause of the shooting.

CBS DFW has sent a crew and is working to confirm more details on this story.