Police investigating fatal shooting in front of Dallas GameStop

By Alex Keller

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are working to gather information about a fatal shooting that left one dead and another injured in Dallas on Sunday evening.

Authorities said that on Feb. 19, 2023, just before 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 9200 block of E. R.L. Turner. 

When they arrived, they found that a shooting had left one person dead. A second person at the scene was injured and taken to the hospital. Their condition is not currently known.

Police have not yet released what connection, if any, the two had.

So far, no suspects have been named and the investigation is ongoing.

