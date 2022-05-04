Plano Police responding to officer-involved shooting

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Plano Police are on the scene of an apparent officer-involved shooting that took place in the east part of the city.

Details about what exactly happened are sparse, but police said that the shooting happening near the intersection of 14th Street and Shiloh Road. A large police presence was seen at the area.

Police on scene of an officer-involved shooting in Plano. Chopper 11

The intersection and nearby parking lots have been closed, and officers are advising the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.