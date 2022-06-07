Operation Slowdown: Texas officers to crack down on speeding

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Texas law enforcement will be cracking down on speeding drivers after new data shows the number of people killed in vehicle crashes last year has reached its highest level in decades.

It's called "Operation Slowdown." Texas police say speed is the number one cause for roadway crashes and it results in one out of every three traffic deaths.

Statewide, speed was to blame for more than 160,000 traffic crashes last year. To keep the streets safe, police will be writing citations during this two-week period and law enforcement vehicles will spend extra time driving the roads reminding motorists what a safe speed looks like.

In addition to just following the speed limit, TxDOT released the following safety tips:

Match your speed to road conditions if there's bad weather or you're driving through a work zone.

Slow down and allow for more distance to stop when traffic is heavy.

Watch for signs alerting you of reduced speed limits ahead.