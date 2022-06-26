Officials announce I-35E lane closures in North Texas
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Officials with the I-35E Phase 2 Project announced on Sunday, June 26 upcoming lane closures affecting North Texas.
Various single lanes of north- and southbound I-35E from Valley View Lane to Dickerson Parkway will be closed daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, June 27 through Saturday, July 2. Lane closures will also take effect in this area overnight from 6 p.m. through 9 a.m.
Until further notice, the north- and southbound frontage roads from Valley View Lane to Valwood Parkway have been reduced to one lane.
