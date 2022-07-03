At least 1 officer injured in Haltom City shooting, suspect still on the loose
HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — At least one officer was injured Saturday night after a man with a rifle opened fire in Haltom City. Officers in tactical gear from several departments are on the scene as police continue to search for the suspect.
The incident took place at Cedarcrest Drive and Denton Highway. The extent of the officer's injuries are unknown.
The suspect is described as a white male, dark hair, wearing blue shirt, blue pants, "battle belt," and is armed with a rifle. Police warn that anyone who sees him should not engage and instead call 911.
Haltom City police and the Fort Worth Office of Emergency Management are asking residents in the area near Denton Highway and Glenview to stay indoors and shelter in place as the search continues.
A large group of emergency vehicles - including police cruisers and ambulances - were on scene. Crews from multiple departments, including Watauga Fire, North Richland Hills Police, and Fort Worth Police responded.
Multiple rounds of officers with shields and tactical gear were seen headed towards the area.
Police also deployed a robot.
CBS 11 is working to confirm more details.
