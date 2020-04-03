Now Hiring: CVS Health Looking To Fill 50K Positions In Weeks, Months Ahead

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – CBS 11's new segment "Now Hiring" is focusing on bringing all those out of work currently because of the coronavirus a resource to help find new employment.

CVS Health says they are hiring immediately, and they need your help.

Jeffrey Lackey, Vice President of Talent Acquisition for CVS Health, said, "Right now we have more than 50,000 positions that we expect to fill over the next several weeks and or months."

Many of those jobs are in North Texas.

"Those will be going primarily in our store associate roles, warehouse distribution roles [and] member services and call center types of roles," Lackey said.

They're also looking for pharmacists and managers.

Lackey said right now they have rolled out an accelerated hiring process where candidates could get hired within one business day of applying.

If you would like to see jobs available, click here.

To see all the companies looking to fill positions, click here.

Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources