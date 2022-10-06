North Texans remember basketball star, coach Tiffany Jackson

DUNCANVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — North Texans and many people around the world are mourning the loss of basketball star and coach, Tiffany Jackson.

The former Texas stand-out and WNBA player passed away on Monday.

Texas forward Tiffany Jackson, right, hugs her mom, Josephine, after being picked fifth by New York Liberty in the first round of the 2007 WNBA Draft, Wednesday, April 4, 2007, in Cleveland. AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File

"It's just an unspeakable tragedy. Such a great person, such a great talent and just gone way too soon," Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said.

Tiffany Jackson lost her battle with cancer at the age of 37.

Jackson was a member of the 2003 Duncanville Girls Basketball State Championship team. She graduated from Duncanville High School as a McDonald's All-American and the State Farm/WBCA High School Player of the Year in 2003.

Duncanville ISD named her an Athletic Hall of Honor inductee in 2017.

Jackson played for the University of Texas women's basketball team from 2004-2007, then was selected in the first round of the 2007 WNBA draft by the New York Liberty. She played there until 2010 when she was acquired by the Tulsa Shock. Then, she played for the Los Angeles Sparks until she retired from the WNBA.

"She was one of those truly, extraordinary, once in a generation talents in terms of her skills as a basketball player for Duncanville, then later for the University of Texas and later on in the WNBA," Johnson said. "I mean, the stats speak for themselves."

After retiring from the WNBA, Jackson became an assistant coach at the University of Texas.

"Duncanville ISD is truly honored to call Tiffany Jackson a Panther. She was a shining example of servant leadership, and we are proud of who she was and what she accomplished," said Superintendent Dr. Marc Smith. "Our prayers are with the Jackson family during this time."

Mayor Johnson said he remembers visiting with her this time last year.

"It was not even a year ago, that we were together for Texas-OU weekend and she was so full of life and vibrant and we were having such a great time," Johnson said.

In April, Jackson was named head coach at Wiley College.

"Jackson was an amazing mother, daughter, friend, teammate and role model for so many," Duncanville High School Head coach and former teammate LaJeanna Howard said in a statement.

Throughout her career, she also made it a habit to always give back to her community through different things like speaking to young girls to attending playoff games and tournaments.

"One of my close relatives was one of her best friends from high school so we've known her as a family since she was a kid. Everyone loved her, that knew her. Just a great personality," Johnson said.

Everyone who knew her said she will be truly missed.