North Texas psychiatrist gets license suspended after arrest

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A man known for giving advice on mental health now has his medical license taken away.

Dr. David Henderson is a psychiatrist who appeared on several news outlets including CBS 11 as an expert for multiple stories regarding mental health issues.

But now, he has been arrested for two separate counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for instances on March 28 and April 1 of 2022.

Dallas Police Department

The Texas Medical Board on Tuesday temporarily suspended Henderson's medical license.

According to an affidavit the two victims were his wife and Michael Wysocki, a family law attorney who knew Henderson for years as he has been a testifying expert for several of Wysocki's firms' cases.

"We've had a great deal of experience working with him," said Wysocki.

Wysocki said after noticing Henderson was not mentally well earlier this year, he tried to get Henderson an appointment to see a psychiatrist—but it didn't end well after meeting up.

"I witnessed Dr. Henderson exiting the back parking lot with his vehicle. He spotted me in my vehicle, he turned his vehicle onto oncoming traffic and swerved toward my vehicle and at the same time reached into his vehicle and pulls out his left hand and within about 30 feet between himself and myself in our respective vehicles pointed a firearm in my direction," recounted Wysocki.

Shortly after that, Wysocki said Henderson rushed towards North Park Mall where police later arrested him at the food court.

"I believe it took seven officers to subdue him and a the time of the arrest he was found to have loaded pistol on his person and on his waistband," added Wysocki, "They had located his vehicle at North Park Mall that they had located a cache of weapons in that vehicle tactical shotgun, assault rifle and somewhere between 3-5,000 rounds of ammunition. Sergeant on the scene believed firmly that I had potentially stopped a mass casualty event."

Henderson's attorney, Chris Lewis told CBS 11 News that Henderson pled not guilty and he was having a mental episode.

"I think it's clear from all of the objective evidence that Dr. Henderson was legally as defined by the law legally insane at the time he's accused of committed these offenses," said Lewis.

Lewis adds Henderson is getting the help he needs right now and is now competent to stand trial, "I think that we've seen Dr. Henderson go from somebody who was clearly and unequivocally in the psychotic state not of his own making to somebody who is on the road to recovery and is doing much better."

Henderson is being held at the Dallas County jail on $10 million bond.

Henderson was a non-paid employee at Texas Christian University. The university late Wednesday said they have terminated his appointment at the school of medicine.

According to Henderson's online bio, he is the psychiatrist for Clearfork Academy, a residential treatment center for adolescent boys struggling with substance abuse treatment and mental illness. CBS 11 News reached out to them for comment and have not heard back.