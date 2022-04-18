North Texans with Ukraine ties pray for peace this Easter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - On this Easter Sunday, many people were out enjoying the day with their families. But not everyone could be with their loved ones this holiday.

Olena Kim's son Anthony is fighting for the Ukrainian army. Nick Starling/CBSDFW.com

"I miss him so much, especially in the holiday. I miss him," said Olena Kim.

Kim's son Anthony is among those fighting in the Ukrainian army. He's been injured twice.

"First time, his legs and second time, from rocket bomb," added Kim.

She said he's okay right now, but being thousands of miles away is difficult. "Every second makes me feel nervous".

For Olena Partow, she escaped Ukraine when she visited in February. Her mom was able to celebrate Easter with her this morning in Dallas, but her dad is still over there.

This Easter is just not the same without the whole family together.

North Texans protest against the war in Ukraine. Nick Starling/CBSDFW.com

"I think my grandparents are going to be able to live, but I just think wars are no ways to solve solutions," said Nadia Medlin. She has grandparents in Ukraine.

They're praying for the war to end quickly so they can spend the next holiday together.

"Today is a nice, really special day - Easter. We are talking about the resurrection of Jesus - life from death - so I hope, I really hope it will come soon for Ukraine as well," added Partow.