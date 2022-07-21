Watch CBS News
North Texan Michael Langley likely first Black four-star general in Marine Corps history

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS DFW

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael Langley, a graduate of UT Arlington and Western Hills High in Fort Worth, faces a confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee to become head of U.S. Africa Command.

Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael Langley Marine Corps via UT Arlington

If confirmed, by the Senate on July 21, he will become the first Black four-star general in the Marines' 246-year history. 

Lt. Gen. Langley will lead all U.S. military forces in Africa as chief of U.S. Africa Command.

Langley graduated from UT Arlington in 1985 with a Bachelor of Business Administration with a concentration in systems analysis. He also was a four-year track letterman at UTA and later a graduate assistant coach at UTA.

