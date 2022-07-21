North Texan Michael Langley likely first Black four-star general in Marine Corps history
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael Langley, a graduate of UT Arlington and Western Hills High in Fort Worth, faces a confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee to become head of U.S. Africa Command.
If confirmed, by the Senate on July 21, he will become the first Black four-star general in the Marines' 246-year history.
Lt. Gen. Langley will lead all U.S. military forces in Africa as chief of U.S. Africa Command.
Langley graduated from UT Arlington in 1985 with a Bachelor of Business Administration with a concentration in systems analysis. He also was a four-year track letterman at UTA and later a graduate assistant coach at UTA.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.