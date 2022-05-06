New video shows car crash involving Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones

DALLAS (CBSDFW.com) - New video shows the moment of impact and the aftermath of a car crash involving Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

TMZSports.com obtained the video from a driver who was rolling his dash cam Wednesday, around 6:10 p.m. It shows a silver sedan attempting to cross Harry Hines Boulevard in Downtown Dallas, when it was struck by a dark-colored sedan, which TMZ Sports reports Jones was driving.

Sources had previously told CBS 11 that Jones was not driving.

It's not clear from the video which driver was at fault. CBS 11 has filed a records request to DPD for the police report.

The video also shows Jones appearing to limp after he got out of his car, at one point rolling up his left pant leg to look at his lower leg.

Jones was taken to the hospital as a precaution, and was released later that night.

The Dallas Cowboys have not yet commented on the crash.