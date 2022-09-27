Watch CBS News
Multiple people injured in Fort Worth apartment complex shooting

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Multiple people are injured after a shooting near the eastside of Fort Worth Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at an apartment complex at 6020 Stoneybrook Drive, just north of the Eastside Library. Police said there was an altercation at the scene.

One man, the victim, is in critical condition and another man is in serious condition. Both are hospitalized. 

Another person jumped off an apartment balcony, breaking their leg. 

Police said those who are detained/hospitalized are the main suspects in this incident, and there are no other suspects at large.

