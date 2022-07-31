Motorcyclist shot and injured by another driver on SH 199 in Azle

AZLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A motorcyclist was shot and injured in Azle on Sunday by another motorist in a possible road rage incident.

Azle police said that officers and the Azle Fire Department were dispatched to the 1400 block of eastbound Hwy 199 East in response to a major accidents with shots fired.

When they arrived, officers found a man lying in the roadway with injuries. Fire and EMS personnel began providing first aid, and the he was taken by Careflight to a hospital in Fort Worth, where he remains. His condition was not immediately known.

The victim was riding a motorcycle and was was shot by another motorist, and police are still collecting evidence. No suspects have been publicly named.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 817-444-3221.