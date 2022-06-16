Motorcycle rear-ends SUV, ends in fatality

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Arlington police responded to a crash Thursday morning at about 10:08 a.m. when a motorcycle rear-ended an SUV.

The motorcyclist was traveling eastbound from Kennedale into Arlington on the I-20 service road in the inside lane, police said.

The SUV was making a U-turn under I-20 from the westbound service road to the eastbound service road, police said.

Once the SUV entered onto the eastbound service road, it was hit from behind by the motorcycle. Witnesses told police that the driver of the motorcycle was driving at a high rate of speed before the crash.

The motorcyclist, a 48-year-old woman, was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.