Man infected with monkeypox attended Daddyland Festival in Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas County health department has reported its first locally transmitted case of the monkeypox virus after a man who attended the Daddyland Festival tested positive.

He traveled from out-of-state for the four-day, Fourth of July circuit party. Health officials said the man went to a Dallas hospital with a rash and was diagnosed through laboratory testing done. Given the size of the Daddyland Festival, others who attended the events could have been exposed to monkeypox and, possibly, infected.

Here's a breakdown of the festival's schedule:

Wednesday – The Round Up Saloon in Cedar Springs.



Thursday – Viva's Dallas from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Friday – Gilley's Dallas starting at 10 p.m.

Saturday – Hawaiian Falls Garland for the Pool Party, followed by the Daddyland main party at Gilley's.

Sunday – Ferris Wheelers followed by the closing party at Gilley's.

Dallas County has previously reported four monkeypox cases among county residents. All four of those cases have self-identified as gay men and reported a history of international travel.

Nationally, many monkeypox cases are occurring within sexual networks, according to health officials.

Anyone, regardless of sexual orientation, can spread monkeypox through contact with body fluids, monkeypox sores, or shared items (such as clothing and bedding) that were contaminated with fluids or sores of a person with monkeypox. The virus can also spread between people through respiratory droplets typically in a close setting, such as people living in the same household or in a healthcare setting.

People who attended the Daddyland Festival parties—including men who have sex with men, people who use social media applications to find sex partners, and those who have had skin-to-skin contact with people with sores or other symptoms of monkeypox—should be aware of their risk and seek medical attention if they develop symptoms.

People with monkeypox may develop symptoms such as a fever, swollen lymph nodes, and general body aches before developing a rash. Common household disinfectants can kill the monkeypox virus, according to health officials.

There are currently 20 monkeypox cases in Texas, all of whom are men.