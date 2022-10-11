Miguel Martinez faces manslaughter charge after hitting, killing 8-year-old riding scooter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Miguel Martinez, 30, of Dallas faces a manslaughter charge after police said he hit and killed an 8-year-old riding a scooter on Oct. 10.

Miguel Martinez, 30, of Dallas Dallas Police Department

The boy was struck just after 7 p.m. in the 3600 block of Dilido Road in East Dallas. He later died at the hospital.

Martinez remained at the crash scene but further investigation determined he was intoxicated. He was also allegedly driving with a child at the time of the crash. Thus, in addition to the manslaughter, Martinez faces a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15.

The investigation is ongoing.