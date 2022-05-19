Watch CBS News
Medical City Dallas security officer delivers baby in hallway on Mother's Day

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Security footage from Mother's Day captured a security officer helping Betzabeth Perez deliver her baby in the hallway of Medical City Dallas. 

Perez and her husband hustled to the hospital when her contractions started at home. 

And they almost made it, but baby Mia didn't want to wait until they made it to labor and delivery. 

The hospital said Perez, Mia and Elias Davila, who delivered Perez' baby girl are doing well. 

First published on May 19, 2022 / 5:05 PM

