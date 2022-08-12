Beloved McKinney police horse 'Ontario' hangs up his saddle after 12 years

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - One of three original horses comprising McKinney's Mounted Unit, 'Ontario' is hanging up his saddle and headed for greener pastures.

At 18 years old, Ontario is one of the city's longest-serving police horses and even survived getting hit by a car. And yes, his name is connected to his homeland, Canada.

"Ontario lived in a pasture and was ridden a little bit before coming to us but Ontario's mom felt that he needed a job and that his temperament and personality would be perfect for a police mount," said the four-legged officer's human partner, Officer John Amedee.

Happy retirement Ontario! McKinney Police Department

By all accounts, Ontario enjoys interacting with children, and "despite his large frame, people might be surprised to know that Ontario loves to jump things and can be quite nimble on his toes," according to Ofc. Amedee.

Now that he's turning in his tiny badge, Ontario will have plenty of time to enjoy cold watermelon (his favorite), honey crisp apples and peppermints. And look out come Christmas time, which is his favorite time to dress up in holiday gear.

Ontario is moving to Bryan, Texas, where he will reunite with his sister from Belgium who he hasn't seen in almost 13 years.

"He will be about an hour from family members, so I will, fortunately, be able to visit him," said Ofc. Amedee,. "I couldn't have been any luckier coming into the Mounted Unit and being paired with Ontario. Having no experience riding horses, Ontario was patient with me and taught me a lot. Ontario has been such a well-mannered, well-behaved, strong, dependable horse. Riding him for nine and a half years, he has truly become part of my family."

Happy retirement equine Officer Ontario!