Man with medical issue plunges car into White Rock Creek

By CBS DFW Staff

/ CBS DFW

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A man with a medical issue plunged his car into creek in north Dallas this evening.

Police received a call around 6:30 p.m. to Park Central Drive at LBJ Freeway. Officers said that a man was in his car, passed out, stopped on Park Central Drive.

car-in-creek-2.jpg
Ed Lowder

When officers approached, the man was startled, hit the gas pedal and drove his car into White Rock Creek which runs under LBJ Freeway.

Dallas Fire-Rescue got the man out using ladders along the creek embankment. The man was taken to a local hospital for undisclosed reasons, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue, but did not suffer any life-threatening injuries.

First published on June 7, 2022 / 7:44 PM

