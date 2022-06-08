Man stabbed during early morning robbery in East Fort Worth

EAST FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - The victim of an attempted robbery is recovering at John Peter Smith Hospital after his attacker stabbed him.

It happened in the early morning hours of June 8 in the 800 block of South Hughes Avenue.

Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar personnel found the victim and took him to the hospital.

Police said he's in stable condition. Detectives are continuing their search for a suspect.