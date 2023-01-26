Pedestrian dies after getting run over by multiple vehicles

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A man has died after getting run over by multiple vehicles Wednesday evening.

Fort Worth police said it happened around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Wichita and Martin Street.

The victim had been walking in the northbound lanes of Wichita Street when he was struck by several vehicles traveling in the same direction. Police did not specify how many vehicles there were.

Two of the drivers remained on the scene and cooperated with police.

The victim was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries and was subsequently pronounced dead.