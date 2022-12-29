Man arrested for shooting that wounded 8-year-old girl in North Richland Hills, police say

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A man is in custody following the shooting of an 8-year-old girl in North Richland Hills earlier this month.

Ethan Nordyke North Richland Hills Police Department

Ethan Nordyke, 18, was arrested Dec. 20 and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with serious bodily injury. He is currently in the Tarrant County Jail in lieu of a $200,000 bond.

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. Dec. 7 at a home in the 6500 block of Jerrell Street.

According to police, the girl was inside the home with her family when they heard gunfire. Police said the girl was struck in her upper torso and that her injuries were non-life threatening.

Police say that while the arrest is substantial, the investigation remains "open and ongoing."

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the police department at 817-427-7030.