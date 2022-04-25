Madison HS has a role model in NFL prospect Danny Gray

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - James Madison High School sits just outside the fairgrounds in the shadow of the Texas Star. Madison alum Danny Gray is poised to become the next Texas 'star' to be drafted into the NFL.

"I'm great in open space," he said. "I have elite speed. I'm great with the ball of my hands. I'm a deep threat and I can take the top off the defense. I'm hard to cover."

Why is Gray so hard to cover? Speed. It was something he demonstrated at the NFL Combine in March and during his time on the Dallas Madison High track team

Gray won state championships in high school running the 100 yard dash and anchoring the 4x100 relay team. "I had a couple of offers in track but football has always been my dream...I love it," he said, adding, "That's where my heart was."

It was a tough love for football that Gray learned on the practice field behind Madison High School. "Being out here on this field - not the best field - we didn't have all the equipment but you were doing something you loved to do," Gray recalled. "Through tough moments you have to give it your all."

Gray gave it his all in his first game at Madison.

Marcus Gates has been the head football coach at Dallas Madison for close to a decade, challenging his players to elevate their games and their lives.

Gates inspired Gray to be his best while playing for the Trojans. Now he hopes the young man will be an inspiration to current, and future, Madison football players. "We have a lot of kids that come up like Danny, that can be like Danny Gray. We tell them you have to work hard for what you want."

Gray agrees and is looking at the big picture. "Watching young kids every day with my talent go down the wrong path. For me to be a steppingstone, that legacy for them showing them that you can really do it. You can be somebody."

Coach Gates said, "He's one in 50, or 100, who has the same potential but Danny has taken advantage of it. It's big to us, the whole Madison family and our coaches as well."

The Madison family has an important role model in Danny Gray. The role models in Gray's life are his family -- including his uncle, aunt, and most importantly his mom. "My mom is my hero, she showed me the way of hard work. My mom got up countless hours, worked 16-hour shifts and 22 hour shifts so I can live my dream. My dream is to make her stop working and I'm gonna make that dream come true."

To make that dream a reality Gray is working with David Robinson who trains NFL receivers. His goal is to find a way to improve their skills and their confidence.

And Gray caught Robinson's attention by catching everything thrown his way. "He doesn't know how good he is or can be," Robinson said. "He really can be like a pro bowl type receiver in his first two years in the NFL - he just has to believe that."

Gray believes he's got what it takes. "I want to leave a legacy, not just in my city [but] overall. I want to have my respect in NFL and legacy."

And everyone around Gray believes in him too. Coach Gates said he has,"...speed, athletic ability, leadership -- he's a special kid."

When asked his message for NFL teams Gray said, "Don't pass on me or you are going to pay for it."