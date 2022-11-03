MacKenzie Scott donates $16M to Grand Prairie ISD

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) - Earlier this week, the Grand Prairie Independent School District was notified that philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $16 million dollars to the district.

"I believe the work we're doing in Grand Prairie ISD is aligned with Ms. Scott's philosophy of giving," said GPISD Superintendent of School Linda Ellis. "While this isn't something we applied for or sought out, we are truly grateful – and humbled - on behalf of our students and staff."

Scott made no specific demands for the use of the one-time, unrestricted donation, according to the district.

"This donation will help us work toward our goal of growing quality teachers and providing the best education for all students in GPISD," said Ellis.

Since October, several districts and other educational groups across the country were among the first to receive such a donation - including GPISD, the first school district in Texas to become a beneficiary of Scott's philanthropy.