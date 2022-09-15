Watch CBS News
Lone Star High School students arrested, accused of injuring disabled person

By Annie Gimbel

CBS DFW

FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) - Two Lone Star High School students were arrested for allegedly injuring a disabled person, according to Frisco police. 

Law enforcement officials said they were made aware of the alleged assault on Sept. 14, a day after it happened. 

Both juveniles were arrested without incident and charged with injury to a disabled individual. The offense is a 3rd degree felony punishable by two to ten years in jail. 

"The Frisco Police Department has made it clear that school safety is a priority. Criminal behavior will not be tolerated, and all persons involved will be held accountable," said Chief David Shilson. "Our department continues to work closely with Frisco ISD to maintain campus safety and protect all students and faculty."

CBS 11 has reached out to the school district for more information. 

The investigation is active and ongoing. 

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010. 

