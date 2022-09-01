Lake Worth police relocate alligator spotted near an ATM

LAKE WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Wednesday night, Lake Worth police responded to a wildlife call when hissing was heard at an ATM.

Once there, police located a 3.5 foot long alligator at the ATM.

The alligator was relocated to an appropriate habitat nearby, police said.

The Lake Worth Police Department asked that if you see wildlife, to leave the handling to professionals at the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

To report a dangerous animal or an animal in distress, call the Lake Worth police at 817-237-1224.