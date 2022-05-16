Kendrick Lamar's latest music video features iconic North Texas locations

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - You may recognize a few iconic North Texas locations in Kendrick Lamar's latest music video.

The Grammy and Pulitzer Prize winning rapper shot half of the 'N95' video in Fort Worth. Since it was released on Saturday, it's been viewed more than seven million times.

It was a fun surprise for eagle-eyed fans to spot four different Cowtown backdrops: the Fort Worth Water Gardens, the Renzo Piano Pavilion at the Kimbell Art Museum, the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, and the Fort Worth Botanic Garden.

"They came here on August 17, 2020 and spent a day here at the museum, filming both indoors and outdoors," said Eric Lee, director of the Kimbell Art Museum.

The video dropped nearly two years later took Lee by surprise.

"And I was just thrilled when I saw the footage was indeed used," he said.

Lee hopes it brings in new visitors to both the museum and to Fort Worth.

"It's really a city that's coming into its own," Lee said. "I feel it's a very exciting time to be here."

Highlighting all Cowtown has to offer for creatives has been a priority for Red Sanders for nearly 20 years. He is the founder of Red Productions and was one of the producers on Lamar's video.

"I do hope it sparks more people to think about Fort Worth as a filming location," he said. "It's such a film-friendly city."

Since 2015, the Fort Worth Film Commission says it has worked with hundreds of projects to help drive $300 million in economic impact and support 17,000 jobs.

"By providing this open door to the world, and being a welcoming community for everyone, all kinds of different productions feel welcome to come here and I want to see more of that," said Sanders. "So if more people view this and feel like they can come and shoot their next project in Fort Worth, that's great."