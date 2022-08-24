Trustees name Karen Molinar as interim superintendent of Fort Worth ISD

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - The Board of Education has named Karen C. Molinar as the interim superintendent of the Fort Worth ISD.

"The board is grateful to know we will have Mrs. Molinar's calm, confident leadership during this transition period to a new superintendent," said Board President Tobi Jackson. "She is liked and respected by her colleagues, and the District will be well served by her knowledge and guidance."

Molinar currently serves as deputy superintendent of the district, where she supervises the superintendent's leadership team while overseeing the Department of Policy and Planning.

Trustees are continuing their search for a successor to Superintendent Kent P. Scribner, who will retire Aug. 31. After a lone finalist for superintendent is named, there will be a 21-day waiting period, as required by Texas law.

Prior to being named deputy superintendent, Molinar served as the superintendent's chief of staff, where she supported the district leadership team and led special projects. Her experience ranges across the Fort Worth ISD system, where she has served in a variety of leadership roles with increasing responsibilities for 24 years. Starting as a classroom teacher, she progressed to assistant principal, principal, executive director, assistant superintendent, and chief of elementary schools.

Molinar was responsible for working with executive leadership directors to support 83 campuses to increase student achievement and build leadership capacity through the daily coaching and monitoring of campus principals.

"I believe in the importance of relationships between all stakeholders to achieve success for our students," she said.

Molinar holds an Associate Degree in Early Childhood Development, Bachelor of Education degree from Salisbury State University in Maryland, Master of Education Administration from Tarleton State University, and is currently working on her Doctorate of Education.