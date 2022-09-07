A 'next level park' is being built in Frisco

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Frisco is already home to the Dallas Cowboys training center, FC Dallas and the PGA headquarters.

City leaders have announced plans to build something they believe could compete with all of those in boosting the Frisco image.

"A next level park," said Executive Director of the Kaleidoscope Park Foundation, Scott Stewart. "What they are doing to really promote arts and culture as a destination as its own economy, that's what this area of North Texas is really missing."

The promise of a park he could design is what led him to leave his job overseeing Chicago's Millenium Park.

"From a design perspective from to a vision perspective, it'll be very similar, in a lot of ways to Klyde Warren Park," Stewart said.

It will be called Kaleidoscope Park and it will cover five and a half acres across from The Star and right outside the office building where Krista Scott works for an insurance company.

"I'm in the people business so being able to step out of the office, whatever it takes to talk to people, catch up, [it's a] perfect location," Stewart said.

The park is projected to bring in a million visitors a year and will be built with private donations.

"Our residents, even post-COVID have really been mandating or asking for more parks and open spaces just places for them to gather," said Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney.

To gather and watch movies or attend concerts, with the goal of always having something going on.

"That idea of consistency so people will know, 'hey, it's Monday evening, it's a North Texas concert night, Tuesday is film night at Kaleidoscope Park,' that regularity where it just becomes something people do," Stewart said.

Construction is already underway and the hope is to have the park completed late next year.