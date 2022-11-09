John Creuzot wins Dallas County district attorney's race

Click here for more election results.

DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Democrat John Creuzot has been reelected by voters, defeating Republican Faith Johnson for a second time.

Creuzot had 60.79% of the vote, while Johnson had 39.21% of the vote.

The political rematch is a repeat from 2018, when Creuzot defeated Johnson, who was the District Attorney at the time.

Creuzot has faced criticism from Johnson on his stance on the death penalty.

On the death penalty criticism, he said an automatic life sentence is a more efficient and cost-effective way to hold people accountable.

Creuzot also said his office has prosecuted 681 capital murder cases and his conviction rate is up to 93% from 87% under Johnson.

