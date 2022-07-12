In the Texas heat, it's important 'to listen to your bodies'

In the Texas heat, it's important 'to listen to your bodies'

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - There's no relief in sight from the dangerously high temperatures.

The Trinity Park in Fort Worth is a popular playground near the Trinity Trails, typically packed on a summer day, but is like a ghost town lately - which is really a good thing.

Heat exhaustion can sneak up on you quickly. Young kids, like babies and toddlers, are especially vulnerable to heat-related emergencies. So are the elderly.

But these temperatures are dangerous for anyone.

Texans are tempted to think we can tough it out, but these are some of the hottest days we've seen in years. Everyone needs to be taking extra precautions.

That's why it's important to limit your time outside to early morning or late evening, if possible.

If you are going to be out in the heat:

Take frequent breaks.

Bring your water bottle and stay hydrated.

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing.

Watch for warning signs like excessive sweating, headache, nausea, vision problems and dizziness.

"It's important in this heat to listen to your bodies," said Jessica Rangel, RN at UNT Health Science Center. "If you're feeling fatigued and tired, it's time to get in right away before worse things can happen."

MedStar said they have responded to nearly double the amount of heat-related calls in the past two months, compared to the same time last year.