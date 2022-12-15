How to hire a reputable roofer in Texas and why it's so easy to get scammed

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Tornadoes provided the most dramatic weather this week, but according to State Farm, the largest number of insurance claims being filed are coming from Rockwall County. That area was hit not by tornadoes, but large hail.

And, where hail falls, contractors follow.

"Oh it's cut-throat," chuckles Phillip Newsom, director of operations for Lumen Construction. "They will swarm. They will cold call. They will knock on door. You just have to be careful of the good ones versus the bad ones."

In Texas, Newsom says, roofers don't need to be licensed.

"Anyone can be a roofer and that's the scary part. In other states, there's licensing. It's very very strict, But, in the great state of Texas, it's the wild wild west. It really is," he says.

Newsom recommends doing your homework by checking for online reviews. Don't just look up the company, he suggests. Look up its owner. Many contractors who get in trouble just change their company's name and start over.

"Emotions are running high, and whenever there is an emotional component to a particular situation, it does cloud your judgement," warns Monica Horton with the Better Business Bureau, which has a website dedicated to storm recovery.

When you're overwhelmed, it can be tempting to hire someone who looks ready to get to work, but Horton says you should be cautious of contractors going door to door.

"Don't make a personal purchasing decision when someone is knocking on your door. That's some of the best advice that we can give. You know, you need to take a step back. Don't make a hasty decision," she says.

The BBB suggests you get recommendations from friends, neighbors, or your insurance company.

It advises getting estimates from at least three different contractors and to get them in writing.

"Do not pay a dime in advance of receiving any work," Horton says.

She says, you should never sign over your insurance check or sign any contracts until you're sure who you want to work with.

Take Newsom's advice.

"Do your research, because you don't know until you KNOW," he says.

While roofers aren't required to be licensed in Texas, some do choose to be licensed through the Roofing Contractors Association of Texas. They have to go through a process annually to show they are knowledgeable, experienced, and insured. You can find companies with the license on RCAT's website.

If you've already signed a contract under pressure from a roofer and you're regretting it, it may not be too late to cancel it. In many cases, Texas law allows you three days to back out of a contract for work that you've signed at your doorstep. Learn more from the Texas Attorney General's Office here.