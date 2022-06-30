Highly contagious virus impacting cats at Denton Animal Shelter

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Cat adoptions, surrenders, and intakes are postponed for 10 days at the Denton Animal Shelter due to a virus that's impacting their feline population.

Veterinary staff reported that a cat, which underwent treatment for an upper respiratory infection was still exhibiting symptoms of an infection, post-treatment. After further investigation, it was determined that the cat had Calicivirus, which has spread to other felines in the shelter.

Calicivirus is highly contagious and infected cats transmit the virus through saliva or secretions from the nose or eyes. When an infected cat sneezes, airborne viral particles are spread meters through the air. Lab tests have also detected the virus in feces, urine, and blood.

All cats at the Denton Animal Shelter are vaccinated upon intake, including being vaccinated for Calicivirus. Thus, it is likely that the origin of the virus came from an asymptomatic feline upon intake and was not discovered by staff until the cat became symptomatic.

Given the high level of contagiousness and current capacity of the shelter, there is a high probability that the virus will spread further to healthy felines, according to the shelter.

To mitigate the spread of the virus, the shelter has implemented the following:

Postponing all cat adoptions, surrenders, and intakes for 10 calendar days

Halting all residential trapping of cats – DAS is noticing an increase of feline Calicivirus in the stray feral felines that are coming in and could indicate that the virus is in the community

Providing Lysine supplement in cat food to boost immune systems to aid felines in combating the virus

Feline health checks twice a day by veterinary and kennel staff

Coverings placed over individual feline kennels to prevent viral airborne particles

Isolation gowns and gloves are worn by any staff member interacting with a feline. Those items will be changed after each individual contact.

Felines are isolated to one kennel, to eliminate any possibility of cross-contamination

With Veterinary staff consultation, humanely euthanize infected and highly exposed felines, if necessary



The Calicivirus does not impact dogs, thus people can still adopt them.