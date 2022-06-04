High gas prices could persist for months, experts warn

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Commuters are experiencing record gas prices as the summer driving season kicks off.

It's the pain at the pump, no one looks forward to.

"It's brutal," said driver Matt Brady.

"I think that I'm getting scared to even look at the price now," said driver Crystal Moralez.

"Pretty are shocked that they're pretty expensive right now," said driver Alan Ramirez.

The high prices are forcing drivers to adjust. "I just don't go out as much anymore, when I go to the store nearby I just either walk or ride the bike," added Ramirez.

"It's killing my wallet, I'm having to work a lot more hours," said driver Michael Landenberger

Tyler Hopkins owns a jet ski business and said the prices are impacting his revenue, "We end up having to charge people more so less people want to rent out because of the amount of prices they have to pay."

According to AAA Texas, the DFW metroplex broke another record on Friday.

For regular unleaded in the metroplex the average is $4.49 a gallon, compared to $2.73 last year.

The national average right now is a little higher at a record $4.76 a gallon.

Economists tell CBS 11 news it's because of an increase in demand combined with the conflict in Ukraine are driving factors and it may be a while before there's any relief.

"We can expect a little less pressure on demand in the second half of the year at least in terms of consumers, when that starts, that demand starts to recede is difficult to tell sometimes it's the 4th of July, sometimes it's as late as Labor Day," said Bruce Bullock, Director of the Maguire Energy Institute at the SMU Cox School of Business.