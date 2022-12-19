Here's how to prepare your house for the forecasted freezing temperatures

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Now's the time to start preparing your home for the freezing temperatures expected later this week. Experts say there are a few simple tips that can save you time, money and headaches ahead.

"If it goes down below freezing and stays that way for two or three days, that's when all the pipes in our area start freezing, because our houses just aren't built for that kind of temperature," said David Butler, Responsible Master Plumber with Milestone Home Service Company.

That's what happened in the February 2021 storm, when millions were without power or water for days, and damages soared above $10 billion across the state.

"All of our technicians were working 16 to 18 hours a day. We worked 14 days straight," he said.

While this week's event isn't predicted to be as dramatic, he said you should be prepared. To start, cover your outdoor faucet or pipes and turn off your sprinkler system.

"Anything that's exposed needs to be covered and protected from the wind and the rain if there's any moisture."

Be sure to leave kitchen and bathroom cabinets under sinks open, especially if they're on exterior walls. And leaving those faucets trickling with a stream about the width of a pencil could save a house.

"Most people didn't leave the faucets running enough when the power went out. They didn't think about it. They just turned them all off and then everything froze."

Also, he said to be sure you know where your main water shut-off valve is - and that you have a key to access it. And, if you have a pool, Butler suggests keeping it running it as soon as it dips below freezing.

"If it was my pool, I would turn the pool on and let it run until it stays back above freezing temperatures," Butler said.

He also said an important tip - especially if you're going out of town - is to keep your heater turned up. He recommended between 72 and 78 degrees to keep your indoor pipes warm.