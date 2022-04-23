Heavy rain possible in North Texas Sunday night

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Happy Saturday! Our weekend forecast is focused on the arrival of a late weekend cold front Sunday night. Until then, we have a lot of dry weather to enjoy, complete with high humidity, gusty south winds, and heavy cloud cover at times.

Quick takeaways:

Today is dry.

South winds remain breezy the rest of the weekend but won't be quite as gusty as they were Friday.



Sunday is NOT a washout. Best chances for widespread, heavy rain don't arrive until Sunday evening.

Severe weather threat is very low Sunday (isolated instances of quarter size hail/60 mph winds).

Heavy rain is the big focus Sunday PM-Monday AM (widespread 1-3" with isolated 4" amounts).

A break from the humidity arrives by Tuesday morning with some cool, refreshing air to wake up to.

Enjoy the weekend and hopefully all of our yards enjoy the desperately needed rain that's on the way.